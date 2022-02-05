Sunoco LP (SUN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.8255 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.

Sunoco has a payout ratio of 69.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sunoco to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $46.12 on Friday. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

In other news, Director David K. Skidmore acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $95,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

