Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.38

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.38 and last traded at $41.16, with a volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $573.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.23. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $245,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,551 shares of company stock worth $533,704 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,863,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,626,000 after purchasing an additional 86,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,062,000 after purchasing an additional 55,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Surmodics by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,857 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Surmodics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 407,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 80,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

