Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $220.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.64 and its 200 day moving average is $231.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.0% in the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 751,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,107,000 after buying an additional 55,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

