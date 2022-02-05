Suvretta Capital Management LLC Has $11.39 Million Holdings in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 145,145 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $11,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,862,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,859,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after acquiring an additional 593,261 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 610,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 419,361 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after acquiring an additional 147,619 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 162,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,331. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $40.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

RXDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

