Suvretta Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 149,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after acquiring an additional 140,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,334,000 after buying an additional 241,963 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after buying an additional 37,540 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 999,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 742,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after buying an additional 185,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.89. 153,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,721. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ORIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

