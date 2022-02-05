Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €111.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €111.00 ($124.72) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($141.57) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($137.08) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($155.06) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($148.88) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €122.23 ($137.34).

SY1 stock opened at €104.05 ($116.91) on Thursday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($82.56). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €122.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €121.29.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

