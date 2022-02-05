Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

SYNA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $5.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.10. The company had a trading volume of 933,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Synaptics has a one year low of $114.05 and a one year high of $299.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

