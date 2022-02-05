Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
SYNA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $5.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.10. The company had a trading volume of 933,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Synaptics has a one year low of $114.05 and a one year high of $299.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.
In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.
About Synaptics
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synaptics (SYNA)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.