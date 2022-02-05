Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $18,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Synopsys by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $849,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,331,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $308.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.31.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total transaction of $12,561,219.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.