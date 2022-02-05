T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $150.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been assigned a $150.00 price target by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS opened at $120.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.98 and a 200-day moving average of $123.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.