Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) versus Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Head to Head Survey

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies N/A -17.15% -2.81% Taboola.com N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cyxtera Technologies and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71 Taboola.com 0 0 7 0 3.00

Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 15.38%. Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 99.90%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Cyxtera Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Taboola.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies N/A N/A -$27.09 million N/A N/A Taboola.com N/A N/A -$20.94 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Cyxtera Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

