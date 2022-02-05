Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company. It involved in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune and metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ TALS opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $19.82.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $910,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 63.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 29.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 30.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talaris Therapeutics (TALS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.