Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Short Interest Update

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TALO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $559,381.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock worth $91,787,376. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $952.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $290.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.80 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico.

