Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Director Phillip B. Donenberg Purchases 3,000 Shares

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Director Phillip B. Donenberg acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $23,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
