Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Director Phillip B. Donenberg Purchases 3,000 Shares

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Director Phillip B. Donenberg acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $23,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSHA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

