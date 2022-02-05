Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 129,893.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCRB opened at $7.38 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $677.83 million, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

