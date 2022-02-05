Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $106,000 in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 721.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 57,309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.17. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

