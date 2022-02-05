Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,343 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NOW were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NOW in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOW alerts:

Shares of NOW stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $985.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNOW. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.