Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Shares in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,493 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 33,718 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 59,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 56,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $39,432.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $39,767.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.17. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $168.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

