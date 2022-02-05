TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.60.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target (down previously from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE T opened at C$30.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$41.95 billion and a PE ratio of 32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$24.93 and a 1-year high of C$30.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.89.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.31 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

