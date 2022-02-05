Tenable’s (TENB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

TENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Tenable stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -144.71 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $56.91.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $358,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,894,742 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

