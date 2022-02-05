Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €13.00 ($14.61) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Tenaris has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Tenaris had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TS. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

