TENT (TENT) Price Tops $0.0270 on Exchanges

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, TENT has traded up 37.9% against the dollar. One TENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $104,178.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.67 or 0.00282309 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00078870 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00110396 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003226 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

