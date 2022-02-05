Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $108.76 million and $14.36 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 682,105,895 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

