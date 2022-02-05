Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $40.18

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and traded as low as $36.37. Terumo shares last traded at $37.13, with a volume of 18,026 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Terumo in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

