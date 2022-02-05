Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.81. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

A number of research firms have commented on TXRH. UBS Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.95.

TXRH traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.74. 760,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,307. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 52.98%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

