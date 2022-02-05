The Arena Group (aka theMaven, Inc.) (AREN) to Raise $30 Million in IPO

The Arena Group (aka theMaven, Inc.) (AREN) is planning to raise $30 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, February 9th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 2,400,000 shares at $12.65 per share.

In the last twelve months, The Arena Group (aka theMaven, Inc.) generated $185 million in revenue and had a net loss of $233.1 million. The Arena Group (aka theMaven, Inc.) has a market-cap of $189.8 million.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the underwriter for the IPO and Lake Street Capital was co-manager.

The Arena Group (aka theMaven, Inc.) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is NOT an IPO. This is an uplisting to the NYSE – American from the OTCQX. The expected price is $12.65, the as-converted closing price of the company’s stock on Jan. 26, 2022, on the OTCQX, where it trades under the stock symbol “MVEN.” The company, formerly known as theMaven, rebranded as The Arena Group on Sept. 20, 2021; it intends to change its name to The Arena Group Holdings, Inc., in conjunction with this offering.) We are a data-driven media company that focuses on building deep content verticals powered by a best-in-class digital media platform (the “Platform”), empowering premium publishers who impact, inform, educate and entertain. Our strategy is to focus on key verticals where audiences are passionate about a topic category (e.g., sports, finance) and where we can leverage the strength of our core brands to grow our audience and monetization both within our core brands as well as our media publishers (each, a “Publisher Partner”). Our focus is on leveraging the Platform and iconic brands in targeted verticals to maximize the audience, improve engagement and optimize monetization of digital publishing assets for the benefit of our users, our advertiser clients, and our owned and operated properties as well as properties we run on behalf of independent Publisher Partners. We operate the media businesses for Sports Illustrated, and we own and operate TheStreet, Inc. and College Spun Media Inc., which are our “Owned and Operated Businesses.” We power more than 200 independent Publisher Partners. Each Publisher Partner joins the Platform by invitation-only and is drawn from premium media brands and independent publishing businesses with the objective of augmenting our position in key verticals and optimizing the performance of the Publisher Partner. **Note on financial figures from the prospectus: Revenue is an estimated unaudited figure for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021. The company has incurred losses since its inception. Its accumulated deficit as of Sept. 30, 2021, was approximately $233.1 million. Note: “We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for the initial cash portion of the purchase price of the acquisition of Athlon and our working capital and general corporate purposes.” “.

The Arena Group (aka theMaven, Inc.) was founded in 1990 and has 370 employees. The company is located at 200 Vesey Street, 24th Floor, New York, New York, 10281 and can be reached via phone at (212) 321-5002 or on the web at http://www.thearenagroup.net/.

