The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $41.40 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.