The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $261.48 Average PT from Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $261.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Boeing stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,947,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,510,030. Boeing has a 52-week low of $183.77 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $121.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.28 and a 200 day moving average of $214.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

