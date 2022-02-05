The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Estée Lauder Companies has raised its dividend by 39.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Estée Lauder Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $8.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

EL opened at $313.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $267.55 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,069,137 shares of company stock valued at $708,038,314 in the last ninety days. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.19.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

