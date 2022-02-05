The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 907,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,253. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $18,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAIN. Mizuho began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cfra cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

