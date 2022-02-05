The Lion Electric Company to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million.

LEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

NYSE LEV opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 9,901.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

