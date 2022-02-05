The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,657 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $12,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,752,000 after acquiring an additional 40,592 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,634,000. General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,910,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.