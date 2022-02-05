The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 42,864 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $12,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HRL opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.09. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

