The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $13,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 20.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $61,453,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 425,160 shares worth $78,396,779. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.13.

Shares of AXON opened at $142.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -357.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.66. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.