The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 549,995 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549,995 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.46% of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $11,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32,833.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMC opened at $50.08 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $58.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.