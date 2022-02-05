The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.0% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,257 shares of company stock worth $1,045,271 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $210.35 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $155.88 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.17 and its 200-day moving average is $199.76. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.