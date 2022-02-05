The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 435 ($5.85) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:TPFG opened at GBX 321 ($4.32) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 305.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 300.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £102.85 million and a PE ratio of 20.98. The Property Franchise Group has a 1-year low of GBX 179.50 ($2.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 327.50 ($4.40).

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

