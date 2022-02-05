The Restaurant Group plc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for The Restaurant Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RSTGF. Zacks Investment Research cut The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank raised The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of RSTGF stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

