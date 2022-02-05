The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,941,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $494,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after buying an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,242,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,579 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.02. 8,034,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,744,552. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.14 billion, a PE ratio of 130.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

