Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $45,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,690 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $893,779,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $865,712,000 after purchasing an additional 755,745 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,617,000 after purchasing an additional 670,372 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $625,384,000 after purchasing an additional 326,159 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE TMO opened at $594.42 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $621.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.