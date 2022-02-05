TheStreet Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Big Lots will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter worth $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter worth $64,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

