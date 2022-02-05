TheStreet Upgrades Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) to “B-“

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $75,179.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,799 shares of company stock valued at $361,439. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

