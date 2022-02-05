Throne 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.92 Million (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Throne has a market capitalization of $56.65 million and $1.92 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Throne has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00051316 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.27 or 0.07207941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00053432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,596.79 or 0.99800212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00052693 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 389,184,354 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

