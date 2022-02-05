Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 22.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TLYS shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

