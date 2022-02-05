Timken (NYSE:TKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Timken (NYSE:TKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Timken updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.40 EPS.

Timken stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,896. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.70. Timken has a 12 month low of $62.96 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Timken stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 210.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Timken worth $55,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TKR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

