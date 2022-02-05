Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Timken (NYSE:TKR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Timken updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.40 EPS.

NYSE:TKR opened at $66.53 on Friday. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $62.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.35.

Get Timken alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Timken stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Timken worth $55,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.