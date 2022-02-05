Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,700 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 473,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 131,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 158,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.61.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 102.72% and a negative net margin of 328.67%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

