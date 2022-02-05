Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TTR stock opened at C$2.54 on Thursday. Titanium Transportation Group has a 1-year low of C$2.32 and a 1-year high of C$4.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.69 million and a P/E ratio of 18.41.

Get Titanium Transportation Group alerts:

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$101.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$98.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titanium Transportation Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.