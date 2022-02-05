TMX Group (X) to Release Earnings on Monday

TMX Group (TSE:X) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect TMX Group to post earnings of C$1.20 per share for the quarter.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$231.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$232.25 million.

TMX Group stock opened at C$123.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$145.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.93 billion and a PE ratio of 21.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$125.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$132.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on TMX Group to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$149.71.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,800,000.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

