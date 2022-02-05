TON Crystal Price Tops $0.37 (TON)

TON Crystal (CURRENCY:TON) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. TON Crystal has a market capitalization of $274.49 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of TON Crystal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TON Crystal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TON Crystal has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000435 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00086943 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TON Crystal Profile

TON Crystal is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2020. TON Crystal’s total supply is 5,039,122,946 coins and its circulating supply is 735,353,906 coins. The Reddit community for TON Crystal is https://reddit.com/r/TONCRYSTAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TON Crystal is medium.com/freeton . TON Crystal’s official website is freeton.org . TON Crystal’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

TON Crystal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Crystal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TON Crystal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TON Crystal using one of the exchanges listed above.

