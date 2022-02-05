Tornado Cash One Day Volume Reaches $6.45 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $24.09 or 0.00058191 BTC on exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $26.50 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00051573 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.00 or 0.07204479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00053813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,132.81 or 0.99343017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00053141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

